This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Boughton's avatar
Rob Boughton
4d

You are all spot on in your comments. As a 70 ish male I would just like to say that some men are in real trouble viz a viz their raison d’être, and that spells catastrophe for the rest of us. However, there are many men who love the planet, love their children and want to see both men and women reach their full potential and power in life, whatever that may be. You are correct in realising that fear is behind the retrogressive path we are on in a macro sense. If these people prevail, then we all suffer. Sadly it is far easier to whip up despair and division than to sit, listen and hear other people’s fears, hope or distress. Quietly, calmly and compassionately calling out misogyny, obscene affluence and environmental vandalism is maybe the only course available. Interested to hear what others think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Melissa Richardson's avatar
Melissa Richardson
4d

As a woman in my sixties, I’m embracing being a Fierce Crone. Bring it on, I say.

What a pity - these commentators can’t see the bigger picture of the system of which women are just one part. Life haas changed fundamentally in recent centuries, yes, but not just because women joined the workforce. Women have always worked - in the fields, in factories, in small businesses. The post WWII period when men returned from war was pretty unique - women were forced back into the home.

I think men are in serious trouble right now - they’ve lost their reason. They need to find a new definition of manhood and a new role for themselves. It’s not our job as women to find it for them, tempting as that may be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture