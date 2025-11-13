I’m a touch late to the collective eyeroll response to the New York Times’ “Did Women Ruin the Workplace?” headline that went viral the past week.

But definitely not too late to ask the more nuanced question that the brouhaha continues to beg, What’s Really Behind the Tedious Need To Blame Women For Everything?

In case you missed it, the Times decided to dial up some clickbait heat by promoting to their homepage a godawful podcast interview that their conservative journalist Ross Douthat did with two conservative women about how the feminisation of life has ruined, well, everything.

The original headline they ran was: “Did Women Ruin the Workplace?” But clearly that was a touch too hot. A few hours later it was changed to: “Did Liberal Feminism Ruin the Workplace?”

‘Cos, you know, #notallwomen.

I have to hand it to the Women (and Men) Of The Internet. Few, from what I’ve observed, have tied themselves up in back and forthing with such bad faith grift. I think we all now know that these days online ire will be labelled hysteria, reasoned responses manipulative or, sigh, “woke”.

Instead, short, sharp piss-takes have been the general approach (and a swift, en masse unsubscribing from the paper):

As I wrote here, young women in particular have kind of given up on engaging in this kind of gender grift. Their response is a life force-preserving and somewhat checked-out, meh (which worries me considerably, but is perhaps a necessary coping mechanism for now). Older feminists like myself are more sad and exhausted than outraged, I think. Are we still having to defend this shit? Oh Good Lord.

If we could be bothered we might point out that if any one sex is destroying the workplace - and life - today it really is men (and that women only render it more productive, per the neoliberal measure of non-ruination). And far from taking over anything, women’s rights are being rolled back around the world while over in the US the gender pay gap has widened for the second year in a row.

performed the community service of pointing out the tedious obvious in a post this week:

Female employment has, by every measurable standard, improved society. When women entered the workforce in large numbers, household incomes rose, poverty rates dropped, and entire economies expanded. Women’s labor has fueled everything from healthcare and education to technology and small business ownership. It’s the single biggest factor behind economic growth in the latter half of the 20th century. And beyond the numbers, there’s the everyday reality: women’s employment reshaped family structures, expanded opportunities for children, and created communities that aren’t entirely dependent on a single breadwinner’s whims. It gave people (yes, men included!!) the chance to imagine lives that weren’t defined by rigid gender roles….more women working reduces the gender gap in suicide because men aren’t shouldering the financial burden of their families on their own.

But, really, the juicier phenomenon here is the growing trend of blaming women… for, well, just existing.

Why? And why (again) now?

The Times podcast pivots from an essay that one of Ross Douthat’s guests, Helen Andrews, wrote a few weeks ago titled “The Great Feminization” in which she argues that everything wrong with America comes down to the growing influence of women. Women, Andrews argues, have implemented “wokeness” (which is inherently feminine, apparently) across the planet, which has led to a prizing of “empathy over rationality, safety over risk, cohesion over competition” ( a grave problem, again apparently). The essay is part of a broader, growing discussion happening in conservative circles globally, which The Atlantic covered only a day or two before the Times headlines hit, funnily enough.

Women, as we’ve discussed here before, are also being blamed for the male loneliness epidemic, as well as god-awful male dating behaviour and their porn addiction.

Zohran Mamdani’s landslide win in the New York mayoral race last week…also women’s fault! Check out the moral panic that has sprung forth, captured in this Instagram reel:

I do love that young women are being blamed for ruining democracy by…turning out to vote.

The galling ridiculousness of these claims, however, alerts me to just how much fear and pain is at play. So much fear and pain that it is rendering Douthat and all those Fox hosts blind to their own ridiculousness. When they lash out at women and make claims that are so contrary to fact and reason, they really do resemble desperate, tantruming toddlers (or teens) who don’t know how to handle their fear and shame.

So what are they scared of? In large, legitimate part, the uncertainty and ruination of a collapsing civilisation. The workplace - and life - is being ruined. But it is being ruined for everyone. And by the system, not women.

These terrified toddlers are also genuinely terrified of having to be exposed to, or made to take part in, “woke” and so-called feminine behaviours. Empathy, collaboration and cohesion are challenging if your dominance has required that you quash such qualities within yourself and in the world around you. Top dogs don’t want to be made to do things they’re not top dog at either. Studies show the rich and powerful necessarily have a lot less empathy than the rest of us. To rise to their level of dominance, they have to separate themselves from those they dominate. In the process they literally lose the ability to put themselves in others’ shoes.

Why blame women? Because to blame the real culprit - the system and the billionaire techno-feudalists - is far too threatening and comes with uncomfortable implications. The system continues to keep the conservative privileged class in power, albeit tenuously and not for much longer. So to confront the real truth of what’s going on demands a reckoning with the fact the whole superstructure that their power and security (their entire perceived existence) is built on is a furphy. It will expose their privilege as just that (and nothing more special than that).

But why women specifically? Women, particularly feminists, have always been the preferred scapegoat during tricky historical moments. I’ve also made the point here before, that in times past, subjugation in the public sphere (the workplace) was often offset and emotionally regulated (for men) by having agency and power in the private sphere over women. This mechanism is no longer available because bloody women (🙄) are no longer dependent home makers.

Women also embody the very qualities that are the glaring antidote to what the system is doing to us all. We, infuriatingly (just by existing) are a reminder of the truth that lurks behind the facade. At this particular moment in history, we are more visible than ever (overtaking the workforce as we have), so the reminder is persistent. Further - and this is a speculative argument - these qualities are actually seeming to serve us. We manage to graduate from university more successfully, hold down jobs, manage the family, have meaningful friendships, stay healthy longer, often have a spiritual or interior life that brings satisfaction, and all while being… so dangerously (🙄) empathetic, collaborative and cohesive.

And so what shall we actually do now?

What’s the best, most human, compassionate and productive response?

Comedic eyerolling helps temporarily. But there are longterm, very dangerous implications to not fighting back against the direction this kind of discourse is heading in. There are also perilous implications to playing the bad faith game back to these conservative forces. It will only divide us all further. We do need to role-model a better way.

As I flagged in my post from earlier in the week, I’m going to be exploring some different ways of moving forward. One idea that I have spoken of before is embodying Fierce Mother Energy, which I think is the best way to meet this Freaked-Out Toddler Energy. Fierce Mother Energy is about laughing at the ridiculousness, while also holding firm to reason and truth, while also seeing the bigger picture, while choosing to be compassionate and going kind and tenderhearted when they go low and tedious.

It’s about doing all this, also while ruining the whole damn systemic thing if that is what is required in the name of truth (and survival)!

Sarah xx

PPS I just listened to this podcast interview with Sheldon Solomon who explains how “terror management” works to manage violent fear of death in society (which is what this fear of ruination is also about). He talks about how compassionate engagement lessons violent fear of death, and how conservative thinkers need to be brought around.