This is Precious

David Green
2d

You wrote "when everyone knows the system is broken but pretends otherwise….” It took me right to Leonard Cohen’s "Everybody Knows.”

"Everybody knows that the boat is leaking

Everybody knows the captain lied

Everybody got this broken feeling

Like their father or their dog just died"

9 replies
Madeleine Urion
2d

I read this newsletter as a prompt to double down on joy, joy, joy. To notice and give thanks for the light and shadows in the clouds; to dig my hands into earth, to breath deeply, to wholly take in acts of love and tenderness and humanity. To listen deeply to people I love. To play. To exist knowing it's all sacred, every bit of this earth and all her creatures. A friend of mine sent me a begonia cutting in the mail, where it lay in the dark in a plastic bag with a damp paper towel wrapped around its stem for 10 days. It's blooming now in my front window. Things ahead will hurt, perhaps like hell, but there will also be glorious bits of life that suggests heaven will be there, too.

8 replies
