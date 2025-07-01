I’ve just returned from speaking at The Realisation Festival in Dorset. On collapse. On moloch. On death. On finding meaning in the whole damn lot.

The festival is organised by the crew behind

, which some of you might have come across, perhaps via my Wild chat with its founder

. Or perhaps via my Wild chat with

on the left v right brain divide (his latest book is published by Perspectiva).

The festival runs over four days at the Earl of Shaftesbury's palatial digs near Salisbury.

We dissected the metacrisis IRL sitting beneath vast tapestries and portraits of past Earls looking down their regal noses at us. On the last night the current and twelfth Earl hosted a dance party in his basement nightclub. It was all very special, surreal and calming, in that way that things always are when you can spend extended time with strangers (touching them, seeing their scared tears, being annoyed by them). Particularly because this year there was a switch in vibe for the festival - from a philosophical sensemaking focus to more of a brutal “get real” confrontation, led by myself and Indigenous academic Vanessa Andreotti, who’s also appeared on Wild.

Anyway, long segue laid out, the pivot for this post is that at least a dozen junctures over the extended weekend (and beyond) I was asked (over the coffee urn, in the sauna by the river, while watching a little glow worm on the lawn at midnight),

“But what will collapse look like?”.

“Like this,” I replied each time, extending my hand wide to the world.

With collapse, things are shit. And then they get shittier. Things are uncomfortable and just not right, and, crucially, they don’t go back to normal. The shittiness continues, it emerges, slow at first, then in a dominoing tumble.

We are in the “slow at first” bit, in which World War lll skirmishes and a genocide that the world’s media kinda-sorta doesn’t report on get seemingly “corrected” by the election of a Muslim mayor in New York City and watching Tucker Carlson eviscerate Ted Cruz (click below to view).

Three steps into doom, two steps back. For a bit. And such that we are lulled into a horrible hypernormalisation, a term I write about in This One Wild and Precious Life and that describes when everyone knows the system is broken but pretends otherwise because the fiction is easier to live with than the chaos of reality.

I liked how

over at

is writing about it, often through a gender lens. She described the absurd hypernormalisation of “World War lll arriving as a push notification” the weekend before last.

She wrote;

It turns out the beginning of World War III doesn’t feel like an explosion. It feels like wondering whether to text your friends and name what’s happening, or pretend you didn’t see it so you can maybe sleep… It looks like staring blankly at spreadsheets while replaying that tweet from Iran because apparently, in this version of reality, war declarations arrive in 280 characters or less, through the same app that tells me who got engaged, and which kind of yogurt I should buy.

It’s all very bewildering and overwhelming. All of it. Including our collective reaction. But, again, this is what collapse looks like. Distraction, bullshit and acquiescence as we are frog-marched into fascism. It’s serious sixth stage stuff.

Increasingly, I feel that I need to use this forum to highlight and discuss the bewildering, overwhelming stuff, via the collapse/metacrisis framing. So that, well, we can hold onto our humanity (which is the thesis of The Collapse Book). And so we can pass through what must be passed through…together. The calm we can garner from this is crucial.

In no particular order, some stuff we can discuss, some great reads and listens to land the world in a true if not cognitively bearable place, and so on (I’ll be on a series of trains back to Paris when this lands, so will be happy to engage in the comments when I have signal):

Learn how the Dark Enlightenment is bringing down democracy

This chat with historian Sarah Churchwell is astonishing, but clarifying. She brings a reading of the politics of Gone With the Wind to bear on our current moment.

It’s a fratriarchy!

Feminist author Debbie Cameron has just written a feminist linguist’s decoding of the response to the Elon v Trump meltdown from what seems like a decade ago. It’s a fascinating dance in sensemaking. She draws on a term she coined recently:

Fratriarchy: a modern form of male dominance (aka “patriarchy”) which depends less on the absolute authority of fathers (over younger men as well as women) and more on the homosocial bonds men of similar status forge with each other.

I’m reflecting on why this type of bond now. And why it’s playing out with this type of man. Would love your thoughts.

Reflecting on the tedious irony of testosterone therapy

According to Scientific American, sky-rocketing male hormone use, largely led by alt-Right strongman zeal, is dialling up infertility. Which made me marvel: The very blokes who are freaking out about population collapse (and championing Handmaid’s Tale-esque policies around the world) are….pushing the very thing that is contributing to that particular system’s collapse.

As Arnold Toynbee wrote, “Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.”

Something to ponder as Trump passes his Big Beautiful Bill through the Senate just now:

This blogger calculated how money much Americans would earn if all US wealth were distributed fairly. She deems $US6million enough for the top 10 per cent to live on (in some sort of “deserved” privilege). She crunches a few numbers and comes out with a figure for the rest residing in the bottom 90 per cent…. $US432,190. As we cover in The Collapse Book, per the research by Peter Turchin, the most distinct feature of a society in collapse is a flagrant commitment by leaders to expanding inequality, in a last days of Rome extinction burst fashion.

Why this moment feels so weird

UK documentary maker Adam Curtis (who produced the documentary Hypernormalisation, as it happens, back in 2016), shares a very particular perspective on what’s happening in the world in this lovely listen. His points about millennial melancholia at the end are haunting.

A few critical metacrisis moments to be on top of

(The links I send to my bold, fired-up friends with nervous systems that are regulated as a matter of course).

Newsweek has done up a map of the safest countries if there is a nuclear war. Should some old rich man with unresolved trauma decide he needs to control humanity’s destiny by way of avoiding his most profound fears, 6.7 billion people would die of starvation within two years. The map shows the countries that might survive.

ChatGPT is killing critical problem solving skills in the next generation, according to a MIT study that came out last week.

We’ll Burn Through the Remaining Carbon Budget by 2027. This is the verdict of the latest Indicators of Global Climate Change (IGCC) report — a collaborative autopsy by over 60 of the world’s top climate scientists, including former IPCC authors, filling the gap between the IPCC’s sixth assessment (AR6) in 2021 and the seventh assessment, expected in 2028. There’s now a 70% chance that the five-year average warming will exceed 1.5°C between 2025 and 2029.

Another reason why geoengineering won’t fix the climate crisis: sixth-stage distrust and fragmention. This The New Climate essay goes into detail.

Japan is building an apocalypse arc. The carbon-neutral, disaster-resilient floating city will house 10,000 (rich) people.

Get to know Trump’s court jesters

I’ve mentioned the roles philosopher/blogger Curtis Yarvin and billionaire Peter Thiel are playing in the collapse of America. If you feel you’re not quite on top of things:

This Peter Thiel interview with Ross Douhat is horrible, but important:

has also done a

about Peter Thiel, the man who “owns” both Yarvin and JD Vance, the US vice president. Cadwalladr writes that Vance “is a wholly owned Peter Thiel project that has been 15 years in the making”.

I recommend the New Yorker’s profile of the philosopher/blogger Curtis Yarvin, “the engineer of the intellectual source code for the second Trump Administration”.

For some reason this chunk in the article speaks volumes:

Last year, he explained, he’d decided to start taking an Ozempic-like drug after a debate with the right-wing commentator Richard Hanania about the relative merits of monarchy and democracy. “I destroyed him in almost every way,” Yarvin said, nudging a tomato with his fork. “But he had one huge advantage, which was that I was fat and he was not.”

And here’s the Wild Live I did about the guy if you want a hand-held introduction:

I could go on. But it’s late and hot. And I need to handwash some smalls. See you in the comments.

Sarah xx

