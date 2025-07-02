Very occasionally I allow myself to promote quality products that help humans get out hiking in nature. I will be super quick.
What’s the best hiking backpack, big enough for an overnight camping trip, small enough for carry-on?
The one you already have, no matter how tatty.
This Southwest Ultralight by Hyperlite that I’ve had for 8 years (and live out for six months at a time). I researched the situation for more than 12 months and still hold firm that it’s the lightest, most efficient all-rounder out there.
I share all this because it’s currently on sale.
The brand doesn’t normally do sales. It’s currently 15% off until July 6. Their tents are 20% off. They alert me to their sales and give me some small kick back for referrals. I urge you not to buy one unless you need one.
I’ve written a bit about the ins and outs of the pack here
Replete with how I pack light for camping and day hikes.
Over and out,
Sarah x
How about we buy no shot at all, and simple make do with what we come by in the free economy? I am sorry (?) that this won’t generate dollars for folks.
But if we were to ask an honest, actual, IRL Artificial Super Intelligence (aka Computer Jesus) what we most need to do, surely it would tell us to simply stop making a do buying all of the shit that we do not need, and to start (collectively) making and sharing the very simple foods and shelters and things we we do need - come what may.
This is the hard part: “come what may”
Do you understand?
It’s not cringey Sarah, we all need “things” just not too many of them.
I was going to suggest to bring back a little bit of the “I quit sugar” vibe and create a to go to list of companies and products which do the job and don’t fuck shit up.
Go halves in a web shop with me, I actually wanted to do it once but Biome kind of already did it to some extent
It was to be called a beautiful life and it only sells two versions of perfected things. One the Rolls Royce and the other the cheaper version that still achieves the aim. So that everyone can access something good and beautiful. All ethically sussed out and no fuss. And only the essentials of life.
We are alive, we live in the market place, and we need business and services. We just need to find the ones that make us light up