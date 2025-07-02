This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Hoover's avatar
Gary Hoover
13h

How about we buy no shot at all, and simple make do with what we come by in the free economy? I am sorry (?) that this won’t generate dollars for folks.

But if we were to ask an honest, actual, IRL Artificial Super Intelligence (aka Computer Jesus) what we most need to do, surely it would tell us to simply stop making a do buying all of the shit that we do not need, and to start (collectively) making and sharing the very simple foods and shelters and things we we do need - come what may.

This is the hard part: “come what may”

Do you understand?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
21h

It’s not cringey Sarah, we all need “things” just not too many of them.

I was going to suggest to bring back a little bit of the “I quit sugar” vibe and create a to go to list of companies and products which do the job and don’t fuck shit up.

Go halves in a web shop with me, I actually wanted to do it once but Biome kind of already did it to some extent

It was to be called a beautiful life and it only sells two versions of perfected things. One the Rolls Royce and the other the cheaper version that still achieves the aim. So that everyone can access something good and beautiful. All ethically sussed out and no fuss. And only the essentials of life.

We are alive, we live in the market place, and we need business and services. We just need to find the ones that make us light up

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture