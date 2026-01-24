This week’s world events were a disgraceful assault on human sensibility.

It all (the world) managed to turn even more debased, didn’t it. Indeed, we’ve finally descended to the point where the Dark Triad Boys Who’ve Taken Charge are no longer bothering to avoid saying the dastardly part out loud. Nope, they’re blurting it publicly. With Powerpoint slides.

The New York Times made a similar point in this article written by an observer at the Davos conference during the week (“Davos Stops Pretending”).

“The ‘Davos Men’ used to tell us that they were gathered here on the mountaintop… to make the world better.”

Apparently this year’s Bro Fest quit the pretence.

“All the former buzzwords — social justice, sustainability — have gone.”

I’ve found myself watching it all and marvelling. And needing context.

Macabrely, this New Yorker podcast conversation below with Robert Kagan, the conservative historian and journalist who predicted very accurately back in 2016 that a Trump presidency would lead to out-and-out fascism, helped. Kagan paints a grim picture of what is now ahead but reminds us that life has always been brutal with horrible men ruining the party for the rest of us. I highly recommend listening to it. That sentiment that I run with in I Eat the Stars (The Collapse Book) comes to mind: “We’re just the adults in the room who happen to have been born into these mad times.” Harden up.

I also took cold comfort from reading Michelle Goldberg’s column (“The Resistance Libs Were Right”) in which she acknowledges that the hysterical lefties in their pussy hats who banged on about fascism being just around the corner if we didn’t shake ourselves awake were actually right.

As I say, cold comfort.

Anyway, I’m on a train for a few hours and I thought I’d share some reflections on some of the week’s events in one of those posts I sometimes do where I see themes emerging. But I’m going to primarily address it at my fellow Australians. Because some big shit is going down “down south” and my fear is that the bulk of my fellow country men and women are failing to shake themselves awake at this crucial juncture.

The Hate Speech Laws: paving a dumb-ass path to fascism

I hope everyone here has caught up on these new laws that were rushed through parliament and that even the government appears to not understand, but that clearly have far-reaching consequences. Journalists quizzed Labor ministers this week on the matter. None were able to say, for instance, whether someone (you or I) would be charged with committing a hate crime if they were to publicly say that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza based on countless official reports saying as such.

Lots of words were gushed. None of it made the situation clear.

But this is precisely the seriously alarming point.