This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Warner's avatar
Mark Warner
7d

I love this piece.

I’ve always wondered why we are so arrogant to create aliens in the same image as humans and that we limit our imaginations to life forms based only on us and our development… not even just as humans but deeper… of all life on earth… from my understanding science says life must be carbon based etc… well my curiosity challenges this…

I saw an article recently posing the question of … what if we are the aliens… what if ‘aliens’ (us humans) already found this planet? There are gaps in the scientific story of the planets evolution of life with big jumps sometimes in unexplained development… like why lifeforms left the sea to exist on land etc…

And there there’s also the curiosity around animal life forms, the classic example of like a tardigrade that is basically indestructable… surely that’s a decent candidate for ‘alien’ being - it can survive in the most extreme environments…

I totally agree that we need to rethink the whole concept of what ‘intelligent’ life is and methods of communication… you look at what is being discovered with the way fungi connect and communicate with vast networks… the way trees/plants etc are all communicating, sending signals when animals eat or attack them etc, ‘communication’ as a concept needs to be totally challenged and explored… like why are we still just looking for radio signals etc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Josh's avatar
Josh
7dEdited

Thanks, Sarah. I have a couple of thoughts:

1: I’m wondering whether, why and if intelligent life forms on other planets would want to contact us?

2: We know there are many, many sound waves and light waves and frequencies that we as Humans, cannot perceive. And indeed, there must be many forms of consciousness and communication that we’re not even aware of, and do not have the tools to measure.

So I’m wondering if there are others trying to contact us right now, but we just aren’t picking it up?

I am wondering if Fermi’s Paradox is just incorrectly founded on the assumptions that others would want to contact us, and that we’d be able to recognise any attempts made to contact us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Wilson
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture