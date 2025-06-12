There is something of a type who gets excited about the Fermi paradox. They’re often the same type who froth about p(doom) figures and those apps that put all your hot takes into detailed digital visual maps. And they intersect heavily in the Venn Diagram of Humans with the exceedingly bright lone-rangers who find me on dating apps and who take to telling me “what you need to know is…” over what becomes a one-off glass of wine.

In general, the Fermi paradox has not so much left me frothing, as itching.

Today’s post is free. Share it with your mates. Share

So, in 1950 Enrico Fermi was walking to lunch with a few colleagues. They were all scientists trying to build a hydrogen bomb. Apropos a discussion about a New Yorker cartoon (that showed aliens unloading Department of Sanitation trash cans from a spaceship, apparently), Fermi apparently blurted, “But where is everybody?”

By which he meant, Where are the aliens? Why haven’t they come to say hello?

The “Where is everybody?” problem came to be known as the Fermi paradox.

In simple terms:

There are a shit-ton of stars and planets in the universe.

The chances that there would be more planets like Earth, with the requisite ingredients to stimulate life (water, hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus), is, therefore, high.

And the chances there’d be lifeforms - aliens - more advanced than us who’ve developed a way to communicate with other beings on other planets (like ours) should also be high.

And, yet, no visits. No signals.

Many who ponder the above then like to conclude that the paradox exists because any species that becomes so (technologically) advanced as to be able to contact us would necessarily (technologically) blow itself up before it could, in fact, contact us.

This is "The Great Filter" thesis, which states that as lifeforms evolve they hit a barrier where they shoot themselves in the proverbial foot with the deadly tech they’ve built.

This, of course, is how complex systems here on Earth work. Which is the line of argument we follow in The Collapse Book as it relates to the collapse of all previous civilisations in history.

It’s also how humans tend to work. We get onto a good thing and blow shit up.

Leave a comment

I’m not in any way qualified to comment on the precise details of this thesis (as several of my lone-ranger dates over the years have enjoyed pointing out to me). But I’m not sure I have to be an astrophysicist to raise my eyebrows about the various assumptions in those dot-points above. Nor to ask this question, a question I feel we should be asking ourselves when considering all kinds of vast, existential questions at the moment:

What makes us think the rest of the unknown universe is going to operate according to the same behavioural patterns as humans?

Is it not supremely and arrogantly anthropomorphic to assume that other lifeforms with the same expansionist impulse (per the vibe of the universe) would necessarily advance via technological innovation? What if they expanded via consciousness upgrading? And why assume they are “psychologically” as limited as us? Could they perhaps advance (technologically or otherwise) without spewing out Elon Musk and killer robots?

Given the vast unknownness of this realm, could we not imagine beyond the limited human experience of blowing shit up and having two feet to shoot into?

I have also always found it so narrowly human-centric to assume that other lifeforms would perceive, communicate and make their presence known as we do. Perhaps you do, too? Or perhaps I am missing something fundamental here? Feel free to steer my thinking (maybe don’t start with “What you need to know is…”).

Leave a comment

I do wonder if the reason why we struggle to imagine too far beyond The Great Filter thesis comes down to a resistance to embracing a right-brained, spiritual perspective (as opposed to explanation) that allows for the absurd, profound lack of importance to our existence. Which is something I often try to articulate on those dates with the lone rangers. But I am mostly met with a fear-based, left-brained need to bog things down in data and jargon and clever framing. I find these scenarios…itchy. I’m always aware my need to discuss it in different terms, using more ephemeral phraseology, to get my point across can not be respected. And my awareness of not wanting to “be right” sees me bow out at some point in the short evening. And I walk home unsure whether I feel defeated or really just fine.

Leave a comment

It’s probably no coincidence that interest in Fermi seems to have dialled up recently. From a New York Times op-ed published at the end of last year titled “Humans Are Divided and Unhappy. What Better Time to Contact Alien Life?”:

We are living in strange and precarious times — marked by perpetual wars, a global climate crisis and polarized feelings about the state of the world. At this moment, when terrestrial concerns are tearing us apart, what if we looked to the heavens for a reason to hope? Knowing that another civilization is surviving the gantlet of its own challenges could reassure us.

(Shortly after, the paper ran another guest essay, Can We Please Just Find the Aliens Already?).

Leave a comment

Mercifully, however, there are minds like

‘s who can navigate things with the kind nuance and bravery I’m able to respond to without itching. In a recent Substack post titled

, Indy - a systems designer and found of Dark Matter Labs in the UK - wrote,

Maybe—just maybe—the Fermi paradox isn’t about intelligence at all. Maybe it’s about tenderness.

He argues that the abject uncertainty we are in will demand we draw on our “evolved behavioral intelligence—a structural disposition toward attentiveness, sensitivity, and care in the face of cascading interdependencies and unknown consequences.”

He adds, “The illusion of knowing gives permission for violence.”.

And so, he says,

Maybe the reason we find no evidence of other advanced civilizations is…because they lacked tenderness—an orientation capable of withstanding the temptations of control, the seductions of certainty, and the violence of unchecked agency.

Maybe. Your thoughts?

Sarah xx

PS Indy and I did an incredibly Wild podcast episode late last year on, well, just how bad our predicament is. It is worth hearing his ideas…