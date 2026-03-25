We're going on tour!
The Australian I Eat the Stars book tour + Subscriber Wine'n'Opine meet-ups
I’m doing a 25-plus event tour over 5 weeks and across 12 Australian towns and cities, from Busselton to Brisbane…and so I’m hoping we will have a chance to meet. Yeah?
The I Eat the Stars Book Tour
Tickets for all events are now on sale and the links to book are below. 💥 Note that two of the events have already sold out. 💥
24 April | Sorrento, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – In Conversation
24 April | Portsea, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – A Fractured World
25 April | Sorrento, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – Anxiety and the Modern Workplace
26 April | Sorrento, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – Between Us: A.C. Grayling and Sarah Wilson
8 May | Canberra, ACT Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Canberra Writers Festival with Her Canberra
12 May | Brisbane, QLD Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Brisbane Writers Festival
15 May | Margaret River, WA MWWF: Sarah Wilson – 90 Seconds to Midnight!
15 May | Margaret River, WA 💥 SOLD OUT Margaret River Writers Festival: Opening Night
16 May | Margaret River, WA Margaret River WF: I Eat the Stars, Sarah Wilson
16 May | Margaret River, WA Margaret River WF: Table for Two at Cafe Les Deux Magots
17 May | Busselton, WA 💥 SOLD OUT Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival: Brunch with Sarah Wilson
17 May | Margaret River, WA Margaret River Writers Festival: Hope and Action
20 May | Eveleigh, NSW Sydney Writers Festival – Sarah Wilson in conversation with Yumi Stynes
21 May | Manly, NSW Sydney Writers Festival – Sarah Wilson in Conversation with Jan Fran
22 May | Byron Bay, NSW Sarah Wilson in Conversation with Damon Gameau
27 May | Wyong, NSW Words on the Waves: Opening Address featuring Sarah Wilson and Steve Toltz
29 May | Callaghan, NSW Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Newcastle Writers Festival
30 May | Wyong, NSW Words on the Waves: Opening Address featuring Sarah Wilson and Steve Toltz
2 June | Hobart, TAS Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Hobart Town Hall
4 June | Melbourne, VIC Uncomfortable Conversations: Josh Szeps with Sarah Wilson at The Wheeler Centre
Substack Meet-ups
We’re also organising get-togethers for paid subscribers in conjunction with various meet-ups groups in the corresponding locations. They’ll be an opportunity to meet and to chat through the intimate particulars of collapse: what we’re all doing to cope emotionally; what tangible steps we’re taking; what changes we’re making to our lives; etc.
They’re also an opportunity to meet a collapse-aware community that is likely to be just the kind you want to be part of as things get trickier, scarcer, more precarious in coming months and years.
You can become a paid subscriber and join one of these meet-ups here…
Meet-ups organised so far:
Tuesday, 21st April, 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Impact Story Lab Sydney. The Sydney meet-up group, led by Mikey Leung and Paula Brodie, are hosting a structured get-together and you can register here…
Friday, 22nd May, 8pm to 9.30pm, hosted by Elements Byron Bay at Banksia Pavilion. This will take place after my conversation with Damon Gameau.
There will also be a Canberra meet-up that the wonderful Gillian & Li'l Bean will be helping us to assemble. Details to come. If you’re a Canberra-based subscriber, flag your interests in the comments,
Wednesday 3rd of June, 6pm to 7.30pm, Melbourne. The date is on hold; we are looking for a central venue where we can meet for a drink, suggestions welcome.
If you’re part of a meet-up group in one of the other cities and would be happy to coordinate your crew to meet while I’m in town (for the book tour; see dates above), email Liana at media@sarahwilson.com. It might just be as simple as a coffee or wine at a venue before or after the book event.
I’m very apprehensive and excited about this tour. It will be wonderful to have you lot there with me.
Sarah xx
Safe travels, Sar. All your peeps will love seeing/meeting/chatting with you. Praying angels clear the roadways and byways as you journey. Be safe, my friend, and enjoy. Big love 🙏🕊️❤️
PS. I'll see you at the Manly gig. x
Hi lovely Sarah. I have tickets to two of the Sorrento events (lucky us, kicking off your tour!) and I am local to the area. Happy to host or help arrange a meetup if anyone is coming to this neck of the woods for your sessions. Otherwise I’d love to have a coffee and chat if you have the capacity and inclination sometime during your stay x