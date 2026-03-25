I’m doing a 25-plus event tour over 5 weeks and across 12 Australian towns and cities, from Busselton to Brisbane…and so I’m hoping we will have a chance to meet. Yeah?

The I Eat the Stars Book Tour

Tickets for all events are now on sale and the links to book are below. 💥 Note that two of the events have already sold out. 💥

24 April | Sorrento, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – In Conversation

24 April | Portsea, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – A Fractured World

25 April | Sorrento, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – Anxiety and the Modern Workplace

26 April | Sorrento, VIC Sorrento Writers Festival – Between Us: A.C. Grayling and Sarah Wilson

8 May | Canberra, ACT Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Canberra Writers Festival with Her Canberra

12 May | Brisbane, QLD Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Brisbane Writers Festival

15 May | Margaret River, WA MWWF: Sarah Wilson – 90 Seconds to Midnight!

15 May | Margaret River, WA 💥 SOLD OUT Margaret River Writers Festival: Opening Night

16 May | Margaret River, WA Margaret River WF: I Eat the Stars, Sarah Wilson

16 May | Margaret River, WA Margaret River WF: Table for Two at Cafe Les Deux Magots

17 May | Busselton, WA 💥 SOLD OUT Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival: Brunch with Sarah Wilson

17 May | Margaret River, WA Margaret River Writers Festival: Hope and Action

20 May | Eveleigh, NSW Sydney Writers Festival – Sarah Wilson in conversation with Yumi Stynes

21 May | Manly, NSW Sydney Writers Festival – Sarah Wilson in Conversation with Jan Fran

22 May | Byron Bay, NSW Sarah Wilson in Conversation with Damon Gameau

27 May | Wyong, NSW Words on the Waves: Opening Address featuring Sarah Wilson and Steve Toltz

29 May | Callaghan, NSW Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Newcastle Writers Festival

30 May | Wyong, NSW Words on the Waves: Opening Address featuring Sarah Wilson and Steve Toltz

2 June | Hobart, TAS Sarah Wilson: I Eat The Stars – Hobart Town Hall

4 June | Melbourne, VIC Uncomfortable Conversations: Josh Szeps with Sarah Wilson at The Wheeler Centre

Substack Meet-ups

We’re also organising get-togethers for paid subscribers in conjunction with various meet-ups groups in the corresponding locations. They’ll be an opportunity to meet and to chat through the intimate particulars of collapse: what we’re all doing to cope emotionally; what tangible steps we’re taking; what changes we’re making to our lives; etc.

They’re also an opportunity to meet a collapse-aware community that is likely to be just the kind you want to be part of as things get trickier, scarcer, more precarious in coming months and years.

Meet-ups organised so far:

Tuesday, 21st April, 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Impact Story Lab Sydney. The Sydney meet-up group, led by Mikey Leung and Paula Brodie, are hosting a structured get-together and you can register here…

Register here

Friday, 22nd May, 8pm to 9.30pm, hosted by Elements Byron Bay at Banksia Pavilion. This will take place after my conversation with Damon Gameau.

Register here

There will also be a Canberra meet-up that the wonderful Gillian & Li'l Bean will be helping us to assemble. Details to come. If you’re a Canberra-based subscriber, flag your interests in the comments,

Wednesday 3rd of June, 6pm to 7.30pm, Melbourne. The date is on hold; we are looking for a central venue where we can meet for a drink, suggestions welcome.

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If you’re part of a meet-up group in one of the other cities and would be happy to coordinate your crew to meet while I’m in town (for the book tour; see dates above), email Liana at media@sarahwilson.com. It might just be as simple as a coffee or wine at a venue before or after the book event.

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I’m very apprehensive and excited about this tour. It will be wonderful to have you lot there with me.

Sarah xx