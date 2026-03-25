This is Precious

This is Precious

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Ian's avatar
Ian
6h

Safe travels, Sar. All your peeps will love seeing/meeting/chatting with you. Praying angels clear the roadways and byways as you journey. Be safe, my friend, and enjoy. Big love 🙏🕊️❤️

PS. I'll see you at the Manly gig. x

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1 reply by Sarah Wilson
Claire's avatar
Claire
7h

Hi lovely Sarah. I have tickets to two of the Sorrento events (lucky us, kicking off your tour!) and I am local to the area. Happy to host or help arrange a meetup if anyone is coming to this neck of the woods for your sessions. Otherwise I’d love to have a coffee and chat if you have the capacity and inclination sometime during your stay x

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1 reply by Sarah Wilson
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