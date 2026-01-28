Here’s a challenge for all of us: Work out what you want!

As in, work out how you would want to pass your time (expend your energy and care) on this planet if you were not caught up in the neoliberal, productive growth imperative?

Rephrased: If you didn’t have to work for money, if you had more “spare” time than not, if the world suddenly went well-weird and left you to your own devices…what would you actually do with your one wild and precious life?

I pose the challenge because it has occurred to me that many of us may indeed by forced to not work in exchange for money very soon. And if/when this happens we will - very abruptly, I imagine - be met with a vacuum, an abyss, of time, purpose and prescribed activity. We will have to actually know for real and for ourselves what to do with a day, an hour, an existence.

Which will necessarily beg a string of other very existentially painful questions, such as, what do I actually like doing, and what is worthwhile to me? And, more painful still, what is my point in being here?

I worry that most of us are horribly ill-equipped to answer such questions, to know for real and for ourselves where to start.

The Universal Basic Income (UBI) distraction

As we’ve been discussing here for some time, the Tech Bros have variously warned us that their AI will be taking a large whack of human jobs from us within years. Of course, work - and the ability to save money to pay for the things we ostensibly “want” (largely consumables, our desire for which is confected by the system) - is what the bulk of people do with their one wild and precious lives.

So what happens when this is ripped from us?

The Tech Bros answer with a breezy, “Oh, we’ll bring in UBI for everyone”. Which is to say they’ll control all the money (earned by AI, for themselves) and distribute it among the rest of us. Elon Musk is a big fat fan and says that it will be just like Star Trek where everyone is hanging out while the robots do stuff for everyone (seemingly forgetting that Kirk and Spock et al were exploring and saving shit, not just hanging out idly). He tells us there is no need to save money any more because everyone will be taken care of.

Which - hilariously - sounds rather like a radical form of welfare socialism, right? And exactly like what his little project DOGE was hell-bent on eradicating.

(This video below gives a pretty balanced, dry overview of how the Tech Bros’ UBI scheme would - in theory - work if you’re interested.)

Of course UBI won’t happen. I mean, it relies on the Tech Bros themselves distributing the spoils of their ruinous takeover of Earth in an equitable, life-generating manner. Ha! Why would they do such a thing? They lose power if things are equitable. Equity gives the masses leverage. (The OG capitalists promised the same thing - that the rising seas would lift all ships - and look how that turned out for us!).

Further, as I set out in a recent post, the Bros really don’t need us to have our own money (to buy their wares and keep their economy going) if they successfully build their purely AI economy in which the AI is both the worker and the consumer (buying energy, minerals and so on that enable them to do their jobs). We simply won’t be needed.

Honestly, I think UBI is just another throw-away “pacify the masses” idea that they will use to sell their takeover to us in the short-term and then drop as soon as they can.

The debasement issue

But all this aside, this breezy UBI “solution” does nothing to address what people will actually do with their days if they’re not working. In fact, nothing does, from what I can glean from the commentary on AI. Likewise, nothing is addressing the attendant meaning and purpose abyss that, I think you’d agree, we’re already falling into as various systems around us (the fabric of society) collapse.

Truly, humans don’t cope without a (imposed or otherwise) purpose. As Kierkegaard and others have warned, such freedom, or boundless options, creates a dizziness we are not built for. We need boundaries, we need structures from which to then pivot into our creative urges, our passions and so on.

As my late friend and meditation teacher Tim Brown would say, “To be bound is the ultimate freedom”.

I accidentally caught a tedious conversation between Sam Harris and conservative Catholic commentator Ross Douthat the other day. They pontificated briefly on this topic and Harris helpfully (🙄) pointed out that humans should be able to cope without work because the mega-rich (the aristocracy) have always been able to. Throughout history such folk worked out how to do leisure; they took up painting and poetry, lounging on yachts.

Good Lord.

Thankfully Douthat offered an actually-helpful quasi-religious argument to this: Yes, but this mega-rich aristocratic class also had to battle to avoid becoming debased from so much leisure. I agree. While they embroidered and planned hunting jaunts, they’d also navigate various strictures and protocols. There were philosophical discussions, the vicar would drop around and lend a moral hand, there was an understanding that a stroll around the gardens was in order, and so on. Douthat adds that the men also had war to keep them occupied.

Today, of course, we don’t have the culture, the leaders nor the moral dialogue to do the same. We are entirely unskilled and ill-equipped for knowing what to do when there’s nothing we are obliged to do. And we tend to descend.

Look at what happened during the Covid lockdowns. Baking banana bread was fun at first, but soon enough the term “languishing” had been coined to describe the resulting vibe.

Languishment. Debasement. A global acedia. These are not trifle concerns. They really are existential to our species.

Furthermore - and crucially - the Tech Bros have already hijacked leisure and debased it enough as it is (with gaming, scrolling, gambling, inanity), rendering us passive participants, decadent, overly languid and acedic in any spare time we have. (And I don’t think this is accidental, nor that it will be remedied any time soon.)

Men are particularly at risk of debasement

We’ve heard all the stats and stories that tell us men are suffering. They commit suicide more often, they’re enrolling less in eduction, they have fewer and fewer friends and networks they can turn to, huge numbers of them are addicted to porn, gaming and gambling, they commit astronomically more crimes than women and they’re increasingly being told that women don’t need them.

But you know what? It can be dressed up as all kinds of things (and women can be blamed for it all, ad nauseam) but really what it amounts to is a fundamental inability to find meaning (to even find the language - or another human - with which to talk about it). The man crisis is a debasement crisis.

All of which will intensify as AI takes men’s jobs, which I’ve written about several times before. I imagine Ross Douthat might remind us that men don’t even have war to save them these days, now that the battlefield is increasingly AI-dominated.

I’m doing the challenge

With things as they are, I’m asking myself daily, Sarah, what do you want? And, yes, necessarily, what is your point, what do you want to make your life about now?

AI probably won’t take my job as such (it’s certainly coming for books and podcasting, but I am probably in a position to pivot and take my skills somewhere new as required). But the collapse of all the structures that have kept my life on some sort of (albeit unnourishing) straight and narrow for 52 years is forcing me to ask these kind of questions at a very profound level.

Most people haven’t had to ask such important questions before. We’ve got up each day and been swept up by the sense of purpose that neoliberalism imposed on us - to produce, to grow and expand things, to be efficient and to derive satisfaction from buying and owning stuff. We’ve had to-do lists. We’ve had projects with steps that we attended to. If we played by the rules, we could rest easy knowing we had savings set aside. As I say, it wasn’t wholly nourishing, but it was safe and bound. But collapse blows apart this system-imposed structure and sense of purpose. Money and savings possibly won’t count for much in coming years, the “race” to get ahead will become impossible when the competitor is AI, the prestige jobs of yore are fast becoming redundant (indeed the whole notion of a “career” is too).

And now…now we have to fill in the gaps with something. And fast.

So what would I do with my days if/when the neoliberal superstructure died?

I don’t have an answer yet. But it feels supremely important to find out. Not least because it’s a question I should really have asked - and answered - a long time ago.

If you were interested I could share in another post what I’m doing to land at an answer. There’s some gamifying I’m doing that essentially cuts through to a way to live my life in fundamental purpose and joy. Both of which I really need right now. Let me know…

Sarah xx