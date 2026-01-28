This is Precious

This is Precious

Bryce Ruddock
5d

That is a question I have been coping with since retirement began 16 years ago. Initially, I used the time to expand gardens. When that was done, I wrote a book and did some talks on it. After that, a lot of hours went into working on a plant database for world wide ecologcal restoration groups to use. That ended three years ago. My wife passed at the start of the Pandemic. Nowadays, I read a lot, listen to music, dabble in cooking, listen to podcasts and a lot of different music. I also participate in regional Permaculture groups from the regional level, teach it still, and help raise awareness on disaster and collapse related topics. Still, though, despair keeps weighing me down, not boredom, as there are so many things for me to do. More like a feeling of futility, as in why do I bother with it anymore? Best advice is to stay busy even when it hurts.

Emi O
5dEdited

Hi Sarah and all, thanks for this. Two years ago in my mid-thirties, I quit a highly-valued (socially and monetarily) profession to live simply on a small income (<10k USD/yr, my basic housing is covered thankfully). It was initially extremely difficult- my whole sense of self-worth vanished as it was built on my 'job' in society. I did a lot of spiritual work and ego work, and I continually realize there is no absolute purpose in life--meaning is what we make of it. I've settled into a new rhythm of 'home economics', literally resource management. This involves mending and repairing, home-cooking, growing some food via permaculture tecniques, slowing down, reaching out to neighbors, and enjoying simple pleasures like making baskets for gifts. I'm discovering my purpose in just living life, building resilience and community (the community part is where I struggle most, though am finding more kindness when I stop expecting it). I don't feel like I'm sacrificing much, in fact I feel very privileged. It's an act of resistance. I'm less dependent on exploitative systems for my comforts and conveniences, no longer freely giving my time/money/energy to them. Instead I am reskilling and learning that hard, thoughtful work is often slow. The rewards are not monetary or glorious, though they feel well-worth the effort in aligning my lifestyle with my values.

