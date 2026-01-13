It’s a TikTok meme. You might have seen it. Young people post a video of some absurdly fucked up news phenomenon with the caption: What radicalised you?

It’s a slightly defeated but refreshingly upfront acknowledgement that we’re not in Kansas any more. We’re in something vastly different, the vocalising of which those in power will of course label “radicalised” (when it’s actually just the truth now).

Mine was Gaza.

Yep, it definitely, definitively radicalised me.

I’ve been rabidly activated for decades and have banged on about the inane “logic” of capitalism and “the system” since my teens. But it was, specifically, witnessing the entire world’s brazen inaction on the genocide in Gaza and the lengths to which the players in the system went to silence and intimidate those of us who spoke out, that finally saw me step into a full (and devastated) knowing that the system was now truly rigged.

It allowed me to say the quiet bit out loud: This is fascism! This is collapse! The conspiracy is for real!

Te-Nahisi Coates, on a panel at The Palestine Festival of Literature recently, asked Palestinian scholar Tareq Baconi, “what is it about this genocide particularly” that has changed us, radicalised us? Baconi explained that it’s three things:

It’s the fact the genocide in Gaza is happening in full view, yet no one is doing anything. It’s the gaslighting by media and governments which creates a “dual reality” that denies what people can see for themselves. At its core, it exposes the colonial foundations of Western power. “The path between a fascist or decolonial future runs directly through Palestine.”

Yep. It’s all those things. Although it was probably the gaslighting that really tipped it for me. Far from obfuscating the vile truth, it shone the floodlight.

Renee Good: America’s radicalising moment?

As soon as I saw the first news alert about the the murder of 37-year-old mum Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, I got the strong sense that this could be the mass radicalising moment for America. It had all the ingredients, the main one being that Good is a white woman. A white woman in a SUV with kids toys spilling out of the glovebox.

When the Trump administration and right-wing media tried to gaslight the hell out of the situation, declaring her a “domestic terrorist” and referring to her as a lesbian who “claimed to be a poet”, it kinda sealed the deal for many, I think. (Note, the below video has disturbing images.)

The psychological duping was suddenly far too flagrant; no one likes being taken for a fool….we all saw the videos, fellas!

I felt something seismic had shifted.

But what next?

I was riding to the train station on my way to Montpellier for a French language course on Sunday talking to my friend Natalie and her husband (headphones under my beanie). We do these group calls when big news events hit, to dissect the spiritual, psychic elements together. We agreed that something monumental has tipped. And that the concern now is:

1. That it will erupt into mass civil unrest, which will allow Trump and Co. to then declare martial law, which many argue they’ve been busting to do since the outset; and, relatedly,

2. That people won’t know how to sit with this new, radicalised worldview. In their homes as they prepare dinner, as they drive to work, when they look in the mirror.

To the first, I think we could possibly be weeks, even days, from this. The protests in Minneapolis and beyond are escalating. As is the ICE violence. A mass “walk out” is planned for January 20, 2pm, specifically geared at resisting the mounting fascism.

To the second, I sense that hundreds of millions of tender souls around the world are starting to realise Kansas is, indeed, in the rear-vision mirror. Most of us here grew up assuming the Western, neoliberal, Christian system, held upright by the Bretton Woods settlement and the UN Declaration of Human Rights, propelled forward by the rule of law and the free market, was right. And a given. The background noise to a stable, comfortable life.

But once you have your radicalising moment, the whole lot falls out from under you. And now you are in free-fall. It’s terrifying and disorientating. And there’s no going back.

As anyone who’s been “radicalised” knows, once a paradigm dies for you, all your ambitions, the things that signified success, the habits that marked out a day, even friendships and conversations that once sustained you, drop away, too. We no longer have a way to describe the world, to provide boundaries and markers.

There’s a lot of grief in this.

And a lot of loneliness.

And shame as we clock that we’d so wholly signed up to a worldview that turns out to be a sham.

It really is a “naked lunch” moment, the “frozen moment when everyone sees what is on the end of every fork”, which I’ve written about here:

The problem is, as we’re forced to decamp from this previously comfortable but now collapsing and sham-y old “normal”, it doesn’t seem that anyone has set up a new normal for us to land in. There’s not even interim accommodation!

Watching what’s playing out in the US the past three days in particular, I believe the world - or at least the US-led West - is stepping into a devastating form of psychic homelessness.

This terrifies me more than anything else. Especially when it’s likely going to happen in mass waves.

America is a portend

We are in surreal times. We want to turn around to someone - a kind, knowing authority - to say, hey, you seeing this, you got it under control, yeah? But there isn’t one. My friend (and French language course buddy) Annabel who’s sitting across from me as I write this has just said, “But what about the Democrats? Won’t they step in? And isn’t the system set up to stop this?” No, I say. They can’t. We’re beyond that now. It’s that broken.

We’re on our own.

But we’re also on our own together.

America will go first. It was always going to, right? But it won’t stop there.

Annabel again (I should flag I’m reading this post out to Annabel and then typing in her responses as I go…): “Well, what will you tell readers to do?”

Well, in the UK, here in France, in Australia etc., we must watch America’s collapse in solidarity, and learn from what we are seeing. The fascists forces are global and the whole world needs to be getting radicalised and showing up ASAP.

We best handle terror and disorientation with action. Many Americans are responding in kind by fronting up as a community at ICE raids, filming the violence, capturing victims’ names and faces on camera. And everyone seems to be getting the memo fast - any aggression gives ICE licence to attack (and potentially martial law being declared). Bearing witness is key. So is sounding the alert as far and wide as we can. We can support our American friends by reposting their posts.

At this point Annabel says, “But that seems so… uncoordinated”. Yep, and that’s how it’s going to have to go. A collapsing complex system can only be met with a complex, emergent hive-mind response. It’s somewhat good to know that centralised leadership is not appropriate, no? What we need, instead, is for everyone to just…get radicalised…and show up… chaotically…all at once…caring the bejesus out of the situation…and normalising resistance.

Becoming radicalised together will ease the disorientation. And it will also put in place a “new world” that we can head towards. Togetherness is, after all, this new world.

Me, I have darted in all the psychic directions trying - like a rabbit in headlights criss-crossing the road in front of the hurtling car - to find a place to be in this, to be in this new free-falling radicalised existence. And I’ve realised at an embodied level the only way to be in it, in anything now, is to see it squarely, and (here’s the really gnarly, important bit) relish learning about and getting outraged over the whole sordid coverup, as shocking and surreal and disorientating as it may be. It produces a freeing humility. Wow! Well we got that wrong! It also, as I write about in The Collapse Book, produces relief as what we’re finally seeing (clearly, beyond the mythologies and gaslighting) is lining up with what we’ve been sensing (deep down, for a long time).

We can hate and resent what we are now in. We can sit back and wait for more information, more proof and that inappropriate centralised leader to appear and tell us what to do. We can declare that it’s all “quite complicated”. Or we can allow our minds to be blown. We can join the Great Radicalised Together.

Some questions from me to wind up this somewhat rambling share:

US Readers, what are you observing? Do you sense this is a radicalis(z)ing moment for your country? Will you be walking out January 20?

And everyone else, I’m interested…what radicalised you? What moment - small or large - surfaced the suspicions that have been rumbling about for some time? What finally got you feeling comfortable about saying the quiet bit out loud?

Yours in Shared And Profound Bewilderment,

Sarah xx

PS: Shout out to Jocelyn Meyer who has successfully come out of her surgery and has been recovering in ICU. I know many of you expressed concern for her health!