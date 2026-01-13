This is Precious

Sarah Wilson
My goodness...Paid subscriber gang... not only did you get this post sent to you twice, you also got a massive typo in the apology at the top...it's late here, I've slept about 5 hours in 3 days...forgive me! xx

Amanda Coleman White
I've sat here with my hands hovering over the keyboard, debating how to respond to this. From my vantage point, I'm seeing this play out in significantly different ways in the US. The day Renee Good was murdered I received messages from both my brother and best friend (who is German, living in the US) that we had essentially entered into a Civil War. This was echoed by someone else the following day, telling me we must arm ourselves because it was now going to be 'obey or die'. I stocked up on a few essentials at the store (groceries only, mind you), then had such anxiety it led to one of the biggest migraines I've had in awhile. Online I see people protesting, people calling this out for what it is - and it's heartening. Yet in my real, lived experience I'm also witnessing the total cognitive dissonance that allows people to go full Orwellian and believe the administration's outright lies without even bothering to watch the videos...or perhaps watching and not believing their own eyes and ears. My sister-in-laws' family is full MAGA and are all defending the situation, calling Renee Good the most abhorrent names. My husband was on a work-related trip this weekend and said that not one person bothered to mention the tragedy - it simply never came up. And now, today at therapy I had one of the biggest reality checks. As I sat there discussing my level of anxiety, the migraines, and my fears for my children now that this has occurred in Minnesota, she interrupted by saying, "I'm sorry, can you elaborate on that? What exactly has happened in Minnesota?" I was dumbfounded and had to explain everything to her, first with a simple clarification, then the entire story when I realized she had no clue that any of this had even happened. It was SUCH a snapshot for where we are in this country.

