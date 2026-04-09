Who wants an early read of I Eat the Stars?
I'm sending out 10 advance copies...*small catch: I'll get you to help me with a few social media grabs
Sounds complicated. Isn’t really.
I want to start pulling out pithy snippets and lines from my book that I can turn into social media tiles that will entice new readers to my book (it’s a dance that must be done). Below, BTW, is a dummy copy of the book I just got sent.
However, I’m too close to my book to be able to spot the juicy, barbeque-stopper bits…