Sounds complicated. Isn’t really.

I want to start pulling out pithy snippets and lines from my book that I can turn into social media tiles that will entice new readers to my book (it’s a dance that must be done). Below, BTW, is a dummy copy of the book I just got sent.

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However, I’m too close to my book to be able to spot the juicy, barbeque-stopper bits…