MAGA. West Bank settlers. All those hysterical Fox hosts. Australian of-migrant-descent-denying MP Bob Katter. Tommy Robinson….

They’re all “right”, and they’re all so very angry, yelling and screaming, chucking stuff and -oh, you know - killing people.

You might have also noticed this, too - these far-right types are not content with being angry themselves. They want the rest of us angry, too. President Trump and his sulky sycophants tell us shout that the woke, libertarian masses (us) are on the brink of riot and are committing violent crimes all over the place. I mean, they are doing their best to poke America into such an unhinged response. But so far they’re failing. The No Kings protests a little over a week ago saw seven million Americans on the streets with zero reports of angry violence. Zero. Media commentary described the turnout in all 50 states as “joyful”, “like a block party” and “genuinely chill”.

Similar provocations and accusations from the right are being fired off in the UK, Australia and across Europe - predominantly at migrants and other minorities, but also anyone who fails to hate such scapegoated folk. They have been firing off like this for eons. As a feminist climate justice warrior, I have been slammed with right rage for decades. How many times have I been at a party where some moleskin-and-RMs wearing, stockbrokering Tory has tried to pick one of those tedious “playful” fights with me (“ha, ha, watch the feminazi fire up!”) where they want me to mirror their own insecurity and rage back at them?

Too many, that’s how many!

Leave a comment

But here’s the strange thing. You could argue that the right have largely won (at least in the US, but increasingly across the Western democratic world). Sure, they were aggrieved. But now they have the leaders and the climate denial policies and the abortion roll-backs they raged for. They are being heard. They “won”. So why are they still so angry?

American news journalist Joy Reid asked the same question on her online TV show recently. The clip went viral.

“MAGA got everything they wanted — the Supreme Court, the judges, the policy agendas, a dominant grip on the narrative. Why are they angrier than ever before?”

Her riff is inspired and I highly recommend watching it.

Reid concludes that MAGA anger is a deep-seated sense of grievance and fear of losing the power they’ve gained. She implies the anger is also a tool to maintain a sense of control and identity.

But I think there’s more to the far-right’s anger than this.

There’s certainly an “extinction burst” factor to it. Far-right types (like the rest of us) can see our time is up (or at least our time abusing the planet, extracting and colonising it, and raging all over the place) and are behaving in a “last days of Rome” fashion. I explain this notion more fully in this Live from earlier this year; it’s a fascinating theory:

The most powerful, deeply human explainer, however, is a trauma-based one.

When we see a vulnerable human, or an animal (a rescue dog, for instance), rage uncontrollably at the slightest (but also very irrational) trigger, we make the fair assumption that there is deep, unresolved pain that informs it. The same goes for collective rage.

I have been watching angry right (and often white, male) groups and crowds for some time, vexed but mostly sad and worried. The pain is palpable amongst those Australia First and January 7 horn-hat wearers. The photos of angry white men primal screaming at… the world… at people like me… both terrify me and leave me with a profound compassion for their hurting souls.

But what is this pain that is not pacified by winning?

It’s fear, for sure. The same fear all of us have that the “old normal” is coming to an end and of the precarious uncertainty ahead. In the face of fear and threat we are programmed, of course, to seek out the tribe. Many humans, in their fear, will prioritise tribal allegiance - even when it’s problematic - over truth. We’ll buy into the slogans and the leaders that provide a common, belonging unified by othering and blaming “outsiders”. But this can fail to satiate when our nervous systems “see” through the seduction. As they eventually do.

Leave a comment

But I think we can go in even deeper here.

Systems thinker

has. She argues that

She writes of MAGA:

They’ve externalized their inner world of fear, fragmentation, and unresolved pain into the political realm, believing that control would finally bring the internal stability and coherence they crave. But a win in the external world cannot resolve an internal war. The void remains, and the mirror they’ve built now reflects back a world as rigid, fearful, and loveless as the collective unconscious mind they haven’t integrated.

And so the anger stems from being locked in an unresolved, unintegrated trauma loop.

MAGA’s pain is now outwardly represented in right-wing policies and rhetoric that’s brimful of paranoia, repression, othering, blaming, rigid hierarchies, punishment and a desperate, exhausting need to maintain control. And so:

The [ongoing] rage we see is the agony of a psyche confronting its own reflection and recoiling in horror. They hate the world they built, but they cannot admit they are its architects. So they blame everyone else.

And around and around the trauma loops goes.

Leave a comment

Naomi Klein writes of a similar “mirroring” that goes on with Israelis committing genocide on Palestinians. I’d argue Germany’s startling and often violent backing of genocide does the same. Pain - whether it’s trauma, guilt, shame, fear - that remains unmetabolised can’t be pacified.

She writes in her book Doppelgänger that those caught in such trauma loops are:

…afraid of being rounded up, treated as second-class, occupied, and culled because on some level they know that these are the genocidal behaviors that created and sustain their relative but increasingly precarious privileges? Are they terrified that if the truths of the Shadow Lands—past, present, and future—are ever fully revealed and reckoned with, then it can only result in a dramatic role reversal with the victims becoming the victimisers.”

(Klein has made this part of her book free online…you can find it here. It’s quite brilliant.)

Leave a comment

Halligan argues the pain and anger of the far right stems from colonialist privilege. It’s the epigenetically passed-on shame, guilt and unmourned violence that comes from benefiting from the neoliberal, colonial project. But it’s mostly the “emprisonment of the mind” that has to take place to keep the privileged class from facing the truth of their privilege.

She writes personally as a half-Black woman who grew up in a white family within a fundamentalist Christian church and argues that the privileged themselves are coerced and kept in a stifling complicity to keep right-wing supremacy afloat.

I was taught from birth that the rest of the world was dangerous, wicked, and blind. I didn’t know there was anything else. It was the only world I knew… The (white) child’s nervous system will begin to fragment. Because if he names it all as wrong, then nothing is safe. He is not safe. If he says “this is all evil,” then his father becomes a monster, and his mother a coward, and God himself becomes a lie. No child can survive that level of rupture. So the child folds.

Which is to say, they become disconnected from their own humanity.

Leave a comment

This disconnection is, unquestionably happening for all of us. I write about it extensively in The Collapse Book. As with all trauma, if we can name it, face it, feel into it (particularly the grief) and seek out healthier ways to belong, then we begin to metabolise the pain. And break the anger loop.

I have to be honest, this framing is relatively foreign, and a little confronting, to me. I’ve read Jungian and somatic texts for a number of years. It’s not unfamiliar information. But seeing it play out in the collective in loud, rude, graphic resonance, has forced an embodied confrontation with it. It’s forced me to observe my own unmetabolised grief and pain. I’ve been going through some gnarly awakenings around what informs, and stems from, my own privilege (and will write more on this soon).

One line that really resonated for me from Halligan’s work, however:

The persecution narrative (of the right) — “we are the real victims now” — is the echo of a child who was never allowed to say, this is wrong.

Leave a comment

Right, so I’m exploring these ideas and the beginnings of an antidote is appearing…

The trauma loop that is keeping much of the world - and not just MAGA and the right - in an ongoing rage will not be resolved until we create a belonging, a narrative, a way of being that allows us to metabolise the truth safely. So that we stop blaming and scapegoating and having to control and dominate. And so that we can finally and fully say, “this is wrong” and “we got it wrong”.

Legitimately scared people turn to Trump and other far-right, fascist leaders and thinkers because they provide a sense of belonging and a narrative that, ostensibly, feels safe. It feels safe because it’s both emphatic and familiar. I write about this technique here:

But, of course, it’s a false safety. And the emphaticness turns out to be just pig-headed bullshit. Ergo, the rage and anger continues.

The opportunity that now exists for us is to create the better belonging and the more nourishing narrative. The one that will allow us to heal the looping pain and to move beyond anger.

I will explore this further going forward. It’s not a fantastically original notion. And there are signs it’s already starting to happen. Have you checked out the new President of Ireland, Catherine Cookson? I’ve been listening to some of her interviews and she is speaking in a new kind of calm, very un-unangry way that is so clarifying. She’s 68, far-left but from no party as such, and can cut it with the kids.

hearherstories A post shared by @hearherstories

Hit me with your thoughts…

Sarah xx