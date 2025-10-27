This is Precious

Aoife
18h

Thanks for mentioning our new president Catherine Connolly. Very similar ethos to our outgoing president Michael D Higgins. Also worth looking at his debates in the USA.

She has been an interesting politician for the last 20 years and I was delighted to see her run.

The far right parties are growing here but thankfully much slower than elsewhere.

At 63% of the vote she was a clear winner.

Claire
19h

It’s embarrassing that this hasn’t occurred to me before. My parents followed the Covid conspiracy theory pipeline to the far right, which has allowed them to become more comfortable and vocal about their ingrained prejudices, consistent with their upbringing. As their liberal arts educated and disabled daughter it’s terrifying, and I can’t have any meaningful conversation about what’s happening in the world with them because they become so inflamed, trembling with rage at how the left are ruining the world, without any acknowledgement that their side is winning. The cognitive dissonance is astounding, and I know if I try to end up unpacking it with them in an effort to understand how they got here, I will end up wanting to go no contact, and I can’t afford to do that. On a deeper level I have so much trouble understanding how the people who raised me with teachings like ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’ can be so okay with othering people, and believe it’s us who are destroying family values. But then I suppose they bury so much of their own trauma, unwilling to consider its affects on them (and their children) as they age, so I can’t expect any introspection on the why and how they came to believe what they believe. But still, why you mad, bro? It’s giving Dudley chucking a tantrum because he got 36 birthday presents, not 37.

