Last week I wrote a post that explored the way in which we (society) struggle to comprehend and integrate a particular subset of the population (sensitive, hyper-vigilant, hyper-attentive folk) and instead slap them with a “disordered” diagnosis. Invariably such people are given the wrong, or lacking, label or diagnosis. I shared how I’ve been variously diagnosed with bipolar, OCD (etc.) and, more recently, autism, and how I’ve dismissed all of them (the diagnoses), mostly because the labelling and disordering gets in the way of more beautiful, productive and attuned understandings. Here’s the post, if you missed it:

Anyway, today I want to build on and explore things through my preferred lens, a teleological, or purpose-focused, one.

What is the (evolutionary) purpose of a particular - and consistent - percentage of the human population being markedly more sensitive, vigilant and attentive than everyone else? And why is such “neurodivergence” surfacing more intensely right now?

Note: I will use the terms “supersensitive” and “neurocomplex” going forward to avoid the connotations that come with the other medicalised terms. This conversation needs to be liberated from the usual ruts.

Also: I like to mix up information delivery formats here and so will do this one as a bunch of “what ifs”. I find this speculative, invitational technique is great for getting us thinking about a thing differently, beyond the ruts.

What if supersensitive types are not overreactive or poorly adjusted to life, but are just the right amount of sensitive for pointing out disfunction in a system?

And…

What if the system has, to date, had to slap these supersensitive types with disorders and labels, for the simple reason that it can’t afford to have its disfunction or absurdity pointed out?

To function well, the system’s concrete, linear, predictable operating facade has to be preserved. Its (flawed) internal integrity and even its surface features (shopping, bullshit jobs) can’t be questioned or protested against because unless we all go along with its myths (of infinite growth, rising waters lifting all the ships, dominance over nature, etc), the whole thing falls apart.

Ergo, we had to have “witches” and “heretics” and “hysterics” (many of whom centuries later, safely ensconced in the new system, we deem to be heroes, heroines, even saints for having done the pointing out and protesting).

More specifically…

What if supersensitivity is needed to tell us when an old system has become dangerous to the human condition. And when it’s time to move on to something new.

Many of you in last week’s comment thread referenced the idea of supersensitive types being the canary down the mineshaft. It’s a phrase I use in First, We Make the Beast Beautiful, too. I argued that anxiety is an internal alert system that tells us when we’re heading in the wrong direction. I also argue that throughout history we’ve needed 1-2 per cent of the population to possess bipolar and OCD-level sensitivities to ensure that in any given community there was always a handful of folk vigilantly alert to the smell of a dodgy fungi or the sound of an approaching tiger. These sensitivities were a vital evolutionary quirk.

At a macro-level, we’ve also needed these sensitivities in the human gene pool to ensure there’s always a bunch of us who will sound the alarm on the early signs of a collapsing system.

What if supersensitivity is not a personality type or a disorder, but an evolutionary function?

To get particular…

What if the pattern recognition is key?

Experts like the wonderful Temple Grandin and others have shown that “autistic” cognition often excels in systems thinking, spotting patterns and what’s called “hyper-systemising”.

It follows that this kind of cognition can work beyond the linear framing and take in multiple complex sources of influence and energy, moosh them together and identify a complex systems pattern emerging well ahead of it exploding to the surface. Equally it can spot gaps in patterns, and pick up when complexity starts to break down, which is to say, when collapse sets in.

What if the fixations and obsessions are also key?

Supersensitive minds also tend to operate with a "monotropic" attention style requiring “logical closure”, which, we could argue, is perfectly calibrated for staying in complexity long enough to identify what’s going on with the world. Complexity theorist Adrian Lambert writes: