A Wild Live with Helen Lewis on whether Elon is a genius

the woman who Jordan Peterson said (all sookily) "hated me on first sight", has written a new book about geniuses … and how the mythology around the concept has warped our understanding of creativity and value. In this chat we cover how it feeds into the exoneration of the tech bros.

Per the blurb on the book:

“You can tell what a society values by who it labels as a genius. You can also tell who it excludes, who it enables, and what it is prepared to tolerate.”

The Genius Myth: The Dangerous Allure of Rebels, Monsters and Rule-Breakers is out next month but you can preorder now!

A bit about Helen Lewis

Helen Lewis is a staff writer at The Atlantic, based in London and writes about politics and culture. A former deputy editor of the New Statesman, and the author of Difficult Women: A History of Feminism in 11 Fights. She is also the author of the popular Substack, The Bluestocking and hosted the BBC Radio 4 show, The New Gurus.

Listen to my previous chats with Helen over on Wild





