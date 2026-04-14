Wild Series 2 launches today!

I announced a month or two back that I’d received some limited funding to run a new series of my Wild with Sarah Wilson podcast. Finally, Series 2 kicks off this week, and above is a brief overview of where we’ll be heading, as well as a recap on where I think many of us find ourselves in this very tender historical moment.

Take a listen/watch and look out for the first interview conversation that will land tomorrow.

A few things to note:

You can now watch the interviews in video format on Youtube (if you’ve not subscribed to my Youtube channel, do so now). No bells and whistles; definitely rustic backgrounds.

My YOUTUBE

Or you can watch it right here on Substack, where you’ll also be able to give feedback and ask questions in the comments section. The bonus of watching on Substack: My guest will be invited to join this community in the comments and answer any questions you have! I really want this conversation to be shared, rather than didactic. Feel free to pull me up whenever I veer from this brief.

May I ask you to subscribe and share the bejesus out of the situation?

There are few forums for having these kind of wild conversations. They rarely get funded. They don’t receive the hoo-ha. They attract algorithmic censorship. But I know people are craving them. They must go ahead.

⭐️ What if we form an Army of Advocates to spread the Wild word?

What if everyone hits “follow” or subscribe “+” on Apple, Spotify etc. This means more downloads, more algorithmic clout, plus you don’t miss an episode.

What if everyone here shared every episode with three people they know? Like, every week? And invited them to follow or subscribe, too? You could also invite three people to watch each episode here with the community? Perhaps share this post with them now?

Share

What if everyone here also whacked on a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ on Apple and Spotify? I currently have a 4.9 rating on both but more reviews help spread the word…which is absolutely why I’m doing this crazy thing. To get Wild words out there!

Go to Wild on SPOTIFY

Go to Wild on APPLE

A few past episodes to get you started

If you’re new to, or needing a recap on, collapse theory, here are some good chats I had in the last series:

Big thanks for your support, friends. Catch you in the comments tomorrow!

Sarah xx

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PS I did get the community to chime in on a new podcast tile design. Hundreds of you cast your vote. But, fascinatingly, the overwhelming consensus was to stick with the current tile. And so…it’s me in that goddamn T-shirt (that I still wear almost daily) for a bit longer, I’m afraid…