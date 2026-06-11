A few years back Will Ferrell made a speech at some Hollywood Reporter event. He was describing the grim state of the world and pivoted to a comedic provocation:

“Isn’t it just time for women to run the planet? I swear, but I don’t know what else to do because we— men . . . and we’re not doing so good. So, please, can you guys just take over?”

The crowd laughed; it was funny because he’d said out loud the bit that none of us was really sure we should.

I mean, it also irked me. It was kind of like when your younger brother took your Rubik’s Cube and twisted it to no return and handed it back it you, there, your go.

It also reflects a horrible immaturity. When you fuck up, rather than roll up your sleeves and find a way to change your ruinous ways, you cry out for someone to save you from yourself. It’s what the Tech Bros do. They created products they tell us will quite likely kill us. And then front up to Senate committees asking for someone - the government - to stop them (all the while denigrating governments and democracy and making dumb amounts of money from the whole thing).

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But, sure. Men seem to have - broadly speaking and going by the amount of noise on the subject - lost their way. They’re not doing so good emotionally, physically or socially. This is tragic in itself. But it’s also threatening the viability of life on this planet. As Liz Plank opens her book For the Love of Men: “There is no greater threat to humankind than our current definitions of masculinity.” The team over at Unthinkable wrote last month about the existential danger of the prevalent definition,“petro-masculinity”:

“Petro-masculinity” describes a pernicious fusion between fossil fuel use, climate change denial, and defense of authoritarian white patriarchal masculinity. Noting how fossil fuel extraction and consumption are coded “masculine”, while environmentalism and green technology are coded soft, weak and “feminine”; it tracks how insecure men are increasingly leaning in to a petro-masculine identity in order to assert traditional masculine authority in the face of climate change, threats to traditional extractive industries, and changing social norms.

It’s well established that men today litter and pollute far more, recycle less, and leave a much bigger carbon footprint. Meanwhile 70 per cent of activists are women. Men make up 90-95 per cent of murderers, and 98 per cent of mass murderers. Roughly 80 per cent of live organ donors are women. Men are gaming, gambling, isolating, AI-ing more. There’s the manosphere. There’s all the male epidemics…

But shall we refuse to dwell in this seemingly stuck and spiralling corner of the challenge? And instead move on to what needs to be done?

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Is it time for women to take over, or…?

OK, I think we must start by saying the bit we’ve not felt we should or could: the future is going to (have to) be a lot more feminine. We need to say it straight without caveats and apology. There isn’t the time to be constantly tied up in distracting strawmanning. We need to steelman the shit out of this.

This does not mean replacing male leaders with women. And it’s not about anyone “taking over”. It’s not about one sex being better than the other. Such binary, hierarchal framings are what got us into this mess.

It just means that a job needs to be done.

It means more women (and anyone not tethered to the current definitions of masculinity) stepping into the moral vacuum and bringing different qualities to the situation. Not for the sake of being contrary, but to bring things into balance. This is what life is doing constantly - rebalancing, smoothing out extremes. Dropping in more yin where the yang has got ahead of itself.

To my mind (and accuse me, if you must, of essentializing, although I’m referring to qualities, not gender nor sex specifically), masculinity and femininity both need to be held, or bound, by the other to best serve life. A lost, wayward, violent, immature, exploitative masculinity needs a firm, knowing, nurturing, confident feminine force to bring it back into line. Again, not to take over, but to redress. To correct.

(Some of you might remember the bit in I Eat the Stars where I refer to the dominant “toddler tantrum energy” of many of the men running the show today and how it’s best met with “fierce mother energy”.)

This is not something that we choose to do. The correction must come for life to continue.

Which lands me at my clarion call…

Women, just step forward into the moral vacuum. Now.

And don’t wait for permission.

No one is going to give it.

This is a scenario where we just have to go forth and do the right thing. The thing that must be done. On behalf of life. On behalf of everyone. Including those who would never give us the permission.

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It’s not at all dissimilar to what the world’s leaders need to be doing with the Tech Bros and the billionaires. They need to step in, put up the firm moral, pro-human and pro-life boundaries to the existential excesses and imbalances. They need to do the hard thing that they won’t be thanked for until much later in history.

Firm, fiercely caring, frighteningly righteous femininity must create a container for the lost masculine. Now.

Of course there will be pushback. We will be mocked, called names, silenced, arrested. When mid-life (peri-menopausal) women - the most activist, fiercely righteous demographic on the planet - turned out in droves to protest ICE in the US, patriarchal (conservative) media called them “wine moms” and the “Chardonnay Antifa”.

But my point to this post is really to emphasise that women should not expect, nor wait for, the permission.

Or, rather, accept you already have it.

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I’ve been careful here to reference feminine qualities (as the requisite force for change), which reside in us all. But I will need to acknowledge that the lived experience of women, especially mid-life women, means we are particularly equipped and qualified for this stepping-forward and balancing-out role. Oestrogen - and social conditioning - has primed our caring muscle. Peri-menopuase and menopause necessarily strips away a lot of limiting fear and any unhelpful tolerance for bullshit and wrongness and time-wasting. As with any group who does not occupy the dominant, privileged pedestal, women are also well versed at seeing things beyond the binary, separatist ways of the status quo.

Per the subhead above, I’ve been busting to write this post because I do feel that there are a lot of women who are holding back on stepping forward. On my Australian book tour I encountered countless women of all ages visibly chomping at the bit to… just do the thing. But they were stuck in a holding pattern waiting for permission. So I said I’d write a post that would grant it. And that would remind us that there is simply a job that has to get done. And that would remind us, too, to support all the women out there who are already in the breach, marking out a new way, starting the healing, life-promoting emergent dance that so many of us feel compelled to join.

I’m going to list a bunch of these women in the comments. Do you want to do the same? Perhaps include their social or substack links. Let’s support this dance forward.

Sarah xx

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PS The marvellous Meg Wheatley is running an online course delving into exactly this subject, starting June 20. This is the opening line of the course description, which gives a feel for things:

“Many of us feel called to restore the Sacred Feminine as our response to today’s life-destroying forces of war, hatred, fragmentation, withdrawal, and isolation…Over millennia of patriarchal domination, the strengths of the Feminine to protect, defend, and declare what must be stopped—her fierceness—were flattened…”

You can sign up here