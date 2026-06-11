This is Precious

This is Precious

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Claire Polders's avatar
Claire Polders
17h

It’s good to remind us we don’t need permission. We don’t even need a platform or following. We just need to do the right thing and intervene, whatever that might mean in our life.

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ALICIA BAY LAUREL's avatar
ALICIA BAY LAUREL
18h

Fierce compassion is one of the 21 Aspects of the Tibetan Buddhist goddess Tara. She’s got some other Take No BS attributes as well. Look it up.

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