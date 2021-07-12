“Sarah's smart words and opinions are always eye-opening & always make me stop and think. If you want to actively engage more deeply with the world, the big questions of today and the culture around us, make sure you're following along. <3”
“Sarah Wilson features big thinkers and ideas around climate action. I listen to her podcast (Wild) and read this Substack because there are always challenging and validating ideas shared that inspire me to continue working for a better, more sustainable life.”