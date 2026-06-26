This is Precious

This is Precious

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Cherilyn Parsons's avatar
Cherilyn Parsons
2dEdited

Hey Sarah. We don't know each other (except that I'm a reader). Your apartment sounds like hell. I happened to have landed an apartment in the city center (75004) that has AC, plus it's an old stone building that itself is on the cooler side. Friends have come over at times to work during the day. I have a guest room (though only one bath) that won't be used til July 3, though also two cats so visitors can't be allergic (also can't be smokers). I'm in an intense work period (working from home) with lots of life logistics underway so not in a space to socialize a lot, but if you're stuck, reach out!

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Giota's avatar
Giota
2d

Thanks you Sarah for sharing what life has been like in Paris during the heat wave, and what citizens are doing to band together and help each other out. It feels like a precursor of what is to come, but your observations remind us of the humanity thats needed to also survive it all 🙏🏼

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