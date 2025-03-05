This is Precious

Madeleine Urion
Feb 5

Sarah, your writing and wrestling makes me so reflective. In reading this last chapter, I am reminded of our births and how we came into this world through bodies that bore the pain of labour, through the messy bits of blood and amniotic fluid and tissue, through a body that lay or crouched naked and in the most vulnerable of positions, dependent upon the help of others to be fed, cleaned, held, etc. And yet the messy process of birth, where we are smeared with blood, is also what allows us to take in our first breaths and cries. I made my debut 51 years ago, crying, cone-headed, bewildered, pulled out by a process I had no control over. And I’m still here. I find my self repeating as I look around at the world: I’m here. I’m here. I’m here. And I’m breathing.

I want to bless your crying. We must cry all we need to; we’re literally labouring into a different way of being, a different world. It’s scary as hell; it’s being awake during surgery, it’s the naked nightmare, the dream of the exam I didn’t study for become real. Crying and wailing are the sounds of life coming into the world; none of us would or could be here if we weren’t released from the ways we used to hold it all together.

We’ll learn how to walk in this liminal time, albeit among landmines. After reading this book, Sarah, I don’t think Rumi’s field is found through searching. I think it is found in building it together in these fractal ways you talk about, in this landline laden world we find ourselves in. It’s built in asking forgiveness & forgiving each other when our edges bump; showing mercy, and walking humbly. It’s going to be built through trusting that love will be the way justice is meted because, while being so much bigger than us, love and justice find their own fraught birth through our hearts and lives. There’s going to be a table of abundance in that field where the gift of being fully known and fully open is going to nourish our hearts and spirits in ways we can’t yet name. It doesn’t cancel out all the hurt and pain, but it does redeem it — which is somehow sweeter for it, I feel. A place of true maturity and yet abundant hospitality towards the innocence that is a part of awe.

Sarah, thank you so much for this table of abundance you have made here. It’s felt like a temple where I’ve sat at love’s feet and grown in wisdom and strength of heart.

Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Feb 5

Thank you Sarah, I needed all of these words this morning. As a fellow mid-life woman I’m often just getting shit done. But this week is harder. I have family caught up in the USAID insanity, I have staff who will lose their jobs this week as we have USAID funding. It’s all so stupid, given the ACTUAL existential crisis we face. I needed some outlet for the shit this morning, and reading your words helped while lyrics “Caught in an illusion, Not an illusion” from “But here we are” by Foo Fighters blasted in my headphones. Thanks for taking the effort to write your thoughts down. And now I’m going out into a blue sky Melbourne morning to find trees and people just doing their thing, and borrow Meg’s advice to get over my own story, and then sink back into rising!

