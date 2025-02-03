This is Precious

Discussion about this post

Emma
Feb 3

Sarah, thank you. There are not enough words to express my gratitude for your writing & bringing this community along with you on the journey.

I see, feel and acknowledge collapse happening in my everyday life- globally and locally. It feels relieving to know that all the knowing I’ve felt& understood between 8 and 25 is felt & understood, too, by others who are collapse-aware. The alienation I would have otherwise directed at myself over my rebellious non-conformity lessens. I dig my heels in deeper now and take a stand for human rights, human and environmental health and safety as my superiors at work turn ‘cowboy’. Because I now know I’m the only one in that room who is brave enough and aware enough to do it. I’ve recently just helped my local region get a potential project included in our emissions reduction strategy for an energy efficiency and back-up power upgrade to a local library/ civic centre. Because no one else in the room thought enough to propose it but me. No one. So maybe the islands of sanity we have the power to create are 1 in 11,000- I dunno. But I believe in that power to ripple positive impact beyond my self. That collective force serving Gaia/Earth is and has always been my calling.

My intentions and actions for collective good has been strengthened by this book serialisation experience.

Just read a quote-

“The way you alchemise a soulless world into a sacred world is by treating everyone as if they are sacred until the sacred in them remembers”.

I’m going to go work on that now.

😊

Patrice R
Feb 3

Just wanted to comment on this strange paradox I'm experiencing: it was such a relief to read something that was so *difficult* to read. Thank you Sarah for writing your book, and for creating this space for us to be here in grief and in truth with each other. This is all a refuge for me.

