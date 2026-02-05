This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Jacqueline Kerr's avatar
Dr Jacqueline Kerr
2d

Sarah Stein Lubrano's book Don't talk about Politics shows that protests don't change policy makers minds but they are a good step to helping people take action, and that first step leads to the next more meaningful step e.g. getting more involved in organizing. The protests of old required much more organizing so that also had more meaning. In some ways the ease of communication now means we don't have to put much skin in the game. From collective action science, it's much better to act together to do something e.g. beach clean up, because you become a doer - rather than just a protester - and our brains will rewire the rest so more doing follows.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Lexi's avatar
Lexi
2d

“Protests work when witnessed” — you’re so right Sarah. I don’t know if you have seen the clip of those Minnesotans protesting by singing outside of a hotel where ice agents are staying? Its one of the most moving things I’ve witnessed in a long time.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Wilson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture