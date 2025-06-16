Josh Szeps and I have an Uncomfortable Conversation

Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into the live video interview with Australian journalist, political satirist, Joe Rogan regular ! And thanks to for the (curious) questions!
Josh and I don’t always agree on everything, but there is always mutual respect for the way we go about our ideas. I always feel heard. And I always sense Josh is in it
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to This is Precious to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.