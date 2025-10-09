There are a number of new subscribers here, new to the “paid” community; a big welcome to you! And thank you for supporting my work and for choosing to join our (and I mean this in the least cult-ish way possible) family. The family you choose. The family that actually makes you feel sane and less lonely from time to time.

For come context today, a number of my posts lately - and beyond - have picked up on where “men” are at with life and such, and the impact some of their collective and individual behaviours are having on, well, just about everything.

The world is going through a major shift and men’s place in it is being disrupted (as it is for us all). A lot of men are struggling to adjust. And the rest of us are having to work hard to have understanding and compassion, to see the destructive, dangerous behaviours going on around us as, indeed, men struggling.

I think the discussion needs to continue. I know I haven’t arrived at anything that resembles a helpful or compassionate-enough clarity. I need to look at the subject from quite a few more angles yet.

To that end, I’d like to share some thoughts, reads and listens I’ve come across (some of them via you lot), and ask you to join me in trying to resolve the tensions and tumblings in the comments.

Is there a way to redirect white male fury?

I’ve been following the response to the “Unite the Kingdom” rally in the UK a few weeks back, which saw 110,000 (mostly) white men rage at immigrants and stick up those Saint George and Israeli flags all over the joint (an iconographic conflation that baffles me). This Black female activist makes the obvious point -