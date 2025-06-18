This is Precious

This is Precious

A Wild Live with Elle Griffin on "How to publish a book on Substack" and creating a utopian collapse
A recording from Sarah Wilson's live video
  
Sarah Wilson
 and 
Elle Griffin
34
44:44
Josh Szeps and I have an Uncomfortable Conversation
A recording from Sarah Wilson and Josh Szeps's live video
  
Sarah Wilson
 and 
Josh Szeps
28
1:13:54
Lone-ranger dates talking Fermi paradox
I get itchy about them
  
Sarah Wilson
31
A Wild Live with Ian Leslie about curiosity, and why our future depends on it
A recording from Sarah Wilson's live video
  
Sarah Wilson
 and 
Ian Leslie
16
39:46
Community thread: A place to share humanity-saving acts we've witnessed
just back from another Paris protest about Gaza...
  
Sarah Wilson
59
"Sufficiency" as a way of living a life
a strategy we can enact NOW to survive/thrive what is ahead
  
Sarah Wilson
160

May 2025

Sunday Reads: "old man summer" absurdity, stay-at-home sons and more AI nefariousness
sometimes I just have interesting/important stuff to share
  
Sarah Wilson
30
A Wild Live with Helen Lewis on whether Elon is a genius
A recording from Sarah Wilson's live video
  
Sarah Wilson
 and 
Helen Lewis
27
43:55
Shall we talk about a(nother) serious threat in this existential collapse salad? Dialled-up male violence
in which some generalisations must be made I'm afraid
  
Sarah Wilson
93
An *actual* bro discussion about saving the world by removing politeness from the lexicon
sigh.
  
Sarah Wilson
69
A Wild Live with Jamie Freestone about AI takeover by 2027
A recording from Sarah Wilson's live video
  
Sarah Wilson
 and 
Jamie Freestone
17
36:32
Everyone in Australia's wearing a bloody Oura ring...
and some other parting observations
  
Sarah Wilson
115
